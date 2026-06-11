2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking non-playoff teams that could win the Super Bowl

5. Dallas Cowboys

What the Dallas Cowboys have done this offseason, at least on paper, is worth talking about. Even going from Matt Eberflus to Christian Parker feels like a massive upgrade. Eberflus fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year, and Parker is a Vic Fangio disciple, so that is enough reason to believe he'll work out.

Personnel-wise, the Cowboys added players like Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, and Caleb Downs. This unit is suddenly filled with a ton of functional, rock-solid football players. What benefits Dallas here is that the defense really doesn't need to be anything more than average in 2026, as the offense is star-studded and explosive.

It's hard to find a better offensive nucleus in the NFL than what the Cowboys have in Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb. If the offense can be a top-7 unit in 2026, and the defense can be, let's say, 14th in points allowed per game, the Cowboys would suddenly have enough going in their favor to easily slide into the playoffs.

A Super Bowl run may feel rather unlikely at the moment, so the team is a bit lower in these power rankings.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

I am not sold on the Kansas City Chiefs roster, but this team tends to prove us wrong when even a sliver of doubt creeps into the picture. While the secondary got significantly worse this offseason, and both the wide receiver and tight end rooms are still a mess, they're still the Chiefs, right?

That didn't seem to be enough for them in 2025, as they were struggling even with a healthy Patrick Mahomes. But with three Super Bowl titles since 2019, this team has done it more than any other during that span. We all might look like fools for doubting the Chiefs. The roster is flawed, but the quarterback and head coach are all-time.

Kansas City is No. 4 in our power rankings.