2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs who are under the most pressure

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had a Super Bowl-caliber team in 2025, but the defense definitely fell apart down the stretch last year, so Stafford's MVP season was honestly wasted. The Rams have already won a Super Bowl with Stafford, and it came now five years ago already.

Given that Stafford isn't far from being 40 years old, and is perhaps in the final year of his career, there is absolutely some degree of pressure here. Sure, he's already a Super Bowl champion, but a future as a Hall of Famer could be in doubt unless Stafford and the Rams win another one.

And given how close this team got in 2025, there's all the more reason to believe that the entire organization feels the pressure.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but what we see on paper right now with the Cincinnati Bengals might just be the best team Burrow has been around. Even the offensive line is on the right track.

If Burrow again struggles to stay on the field, or this team somehow misses the playoffs, what's the conversation going to be surrounding Burrow? He's already played in a Super Bowl, but he hasn't made the playoffs since 2022. Sure, it's not all his fault, but the front office did come through in a big way this offseason to give Burrow that nudge.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles just cannot seem to find long-term stability on the offensive side of the ball, and much of that is due to Hurts' limitations as a passer. With AJ Brown likely getting traded this offseason, all eyes are going to be on Hurts and if he can finally show that he's got another gear in his game.

If not, and if the Eagles are again one-and-done in the playoffs or miss the postseason entirely, it really wouldn't be a shock if the front office tried to move on from their veteran.