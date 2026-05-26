2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best guards as the offseason rolls on

8. Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans

Starting in all 17 games in each of the last two seasons, Peter Skoronski has honestly turned into one of the more underrated players in the NFL, not just guards. A slightly better pass blocker, Skoronski's stability is going to be huge for the Tennessee Titans in 2026 and beyond.

This team might be on the bring of breaking out with Cam Ward, and Skoronski anchoring the middle of the offensive line is going to be a huge boost.

7. Steve Avila, Los Angeles Rams

After starting all 17 games as a rookie back in 2023, Steve Avila has since started 23 total games, playing in 10 and 15 games in the last two years, respectively. Avila is a well-built guard at 6-3 and over 330 pounds, and coming into the NFL, he was one of the more slam-dunk prospects.

Avila is actually one of two Los Angeles Rams' guards on this list. He has shown a strong ability in the run game and in pass protection, and it's reflected in the Rams high-flying offense.

6. Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

One of my favorite players in the NFL, admittedly, Mike Onwenu comes in at No. 6 in our guard power rankings. Another guard on this list who is solid in both run blocking and pass protection, Onwenu has actually played tackle before, but he's turned into one of the steadiest guards in the league.

He has started in every single game he's played in the past four seasons, and has missed just three regular-season games during his career.

5. Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams

Kevin Dotson has been a strong player at the position for a long time, and he's No. 5 in our power rankings. Dotson has played just one full season throughout his six-year career, but he's a brick wall when he's on the field.

According to PFF's data, Dotson ranked third among all guards with an 89.3 run blocking grade, and at 6-4 and over 320 pounds, Dotson brings an ideal size to the position as well.