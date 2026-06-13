2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best cornerbacks

3. Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

We're now getting into the top tier of cornerbacks in the league. Coming in at No. 3, Christian Gonzalez has turned into one of the very best defensive players in the league, and it oddly feels like he is underrated.

He was a second-team All-Pro in 2024, which was his second year in the league. Gonzalez made the Pro Bowl this past season, finishing with 10 passes defended. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 79.9. which marked the second year in a row his passer rating allowed was under an 80.

The best cornerbacks in the NFL, though, typically do not always fill up the stat sheet, since they don't see a lot of passes thrown their way.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

After playing in just 20 regular season games in his first two seasons in the NFL, Derek Stingley Jr. has not missed a regular season game since. He's been a Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons, also earning first-team All-Pro in both years, too.

Stingley finished 2025 with four interceptions, 15 passes defended, and 36 total tackles. Somehow, that production wasn't as good as his 2024 season, where he amassed five interceptions, 18 passes defended, and 54 total tackles.

Helping form the best secondary in the NFL, Stingley is truly exceptional and is only set to play in his age-25 season in 2025.

1. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

The best, most well-rounded cornerback in the NFL has been Patrick Surtain II for multiple seasons now, and it feels like the unofficial 'best cornerback in the NFL' title will belong to Surtain as long as he keeps this up.

He's been a Pro Bowler four years in a row, was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024, and was a second-team All-Pro in 2025. Surtain had one interception and 12 passes defended in 2025 for the Broncos, helping anchor a top-tier defense.

Surtain was stingy in coverage, allowing an opposing completion percentage of just 54.1 percent, and only allowing an opposing passer rating of 66.6. Not only is Surtain simply flawless in coverage, but he can also play the run quite well, topping our list.