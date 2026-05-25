2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best left tackles

6. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

This may seem wild to you, but Jordan Mailata has never been named to the Pro Bowl and only has one second-team All-Pro to his name, but he's consistently been a top tackle in the NFL. Great in both pass blocking and run blocking, Mailata has anchored top-3 Philadelphia Eagles offensive lines for years now.

A former seventh-round pick back in 2018, Mailata's journey to this spot in the NFL is unlikely, but it just goes to show you how awesome of a player he is. Mailata has just under 5,600 regular season snaps under his belt in the NFL and only just turned 29 years old.

5. Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil has struggled with false start penalties for much of his career, but he's made up for it by being one of the best pass blockers of this generation. Coming in at No. 5 in our power rankings, Tunsil has played for Houston, Miami, and Washington during his career.

He's been named to five Pro Bowls, but he does have 57 career false start penalties, according to Pro Football Reference. Tunsil would be most teams' preference at left tackle if they had to choose between him and their own, though.

At 6-5 and 313 pounds, Tunsil is an ideal size for the position and is insanely athletic as well. The first-round pick back in 2016 is in the top-5.

4. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

You could argue that Trent Williams is the best left tackle of all-time, and he's really not shown many signs of slowing down, either. Williams is No. 4 in our power rankings and just wrapped up his 15th season in the NFL. He has 204 regular season games of experience and was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in the 2026 NFL Season.

Turning 38 years old this summer, Williams may not have a ton of time left, but he's still churning out top seasons, and even if he were to regress in 2026, for example, he'd still be a top-10 player at his position, which speaks to just how good he has been in his prime years.