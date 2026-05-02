2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best QB/HC combinations

Without having a strong quarterback and head coach, no NFL team is going to sustain any sort of success in this league. You really can't overstate just how important it is for the head coach to at least be competent, and I'd even argue that the head coach is slightly more important than the quarterback.

And in today's quarterback-centric league, the signal-callers are the face of the league and are consistently taking center stage. When you take a gander around the league, there are a ton of capable quarterbacks and many rock-solid head coachest that teams would love to have.

With the bulk of the 2026 NFL Offseason here, let's power-rank the top quarterback-head coach cuos for the coming season. We'll base our rankings based on 2025 success and also factor in being able to sustain that success over multiple seasons.

Power ranking the best quarterback-head coach combinations for 2026

10. Jim Harbaugh/Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

If nothing else, Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert have made the playoffs together in 2024 and 2025. It's clear that Los Angeles hasn't been able to get over the hump, but perhaps that's only a matter of time. Both Harbaugh and Herbert are top-10 in their respective roles and bring a level of consistency that many teams do not have. The ceiling, however, is questionable.

9. DeMeco Ryans/CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

The duo of DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud is honestly similar to Harbaugh and Herbert, but the Houston Texans duo hasn't been able to advance past the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, as that's where the team has advanced in each of the past three seasons.

The Texans, as a franchise, have never appeared in the AFC Championship Game, either, but you get the sense that if any team could do it, it's this era of Texans football.

8. Sean Payton/Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The duo of Sean Payton and Bo Nix have helped the Denver Broncos win 24 regular season games during their time together, and if not for a broken ankle, the Broncos likely make the Super Bowl in 2025. Nix is an ascending quarterback, and Payton has been one of the five best coaches in the NFL for years now.