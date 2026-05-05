2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best RBs as offseason rolls on

We've definitely seen a bit of a resurgence of the rushing attack in the NFL in recent years, and this likely stemmed from defenses figuring out how to stop the deep pass. The 'two high' safety look has been successful in many respects, and now, teams are returning to prioritizing the run.

And this could continue into 2026. Fortunately for many teams, they sport a talented, rock-solid starting running back, but we have also seen more of a committee approach in recent years as well. There aren't many true bell-cow running backs in the NFL, but some on this list definitely are.

Let's power-rank the 10 best running backs in the NFL for the 2026 season. We'll base the rankings based on total skill at the position and also what the players did in 2025.

Power-ranking the best running backs in the NFL for the 2026 season

10. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Definitely a bit of a down year in 2025, Saquon Barkley followed up a 2,000-yard rushing season by hitting the 1,140 yard mark, but averaging just 4.1 yards per carry. Some would say that the performance was a product of the environment he was in, but Barkley is also approaching the age where a decline begins to take place.

9. Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Finishing ninth in the NFL with 1,201 rushing yards, and averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry, Javonte Williams is ninth in our running back power rankings. Williams is elite in pass protection and has always been a tough, rugged runner. He's only set to play in his age-26 season in 2026, too.

8. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

It was another productive year for Travis Etienne, running for just over 1,100 yards and adding another 292 receiving yards. Etienne has been a rock-solid dual-threat running back his entire career and has missed just two games the past four seasons.

Etienne inked a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints this offseason and clearly has a few more good years left in the tank.