2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best RBs as offseason rolls on

7. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

For the third time in his NFL career, Christian McCaffrey led the NFL in touches. He had 413 in 2025, which was the highest mark of his career. He also had over 2,000 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career as well. Simply eating up yards, McCaffrey, while not insanely efficient on the ground, did manage to average 5.1 yards per touch.

6. James Cook, Buffalo Bills

The NFL leader in rushing yards in 2025 with 1,621, James Cook is sixth in iour power rankings. Cook also led the league in yards per game and was a starter in all 17 games for the Buffalo Bills. Cook added 12 rushing scores and continues to get better every year.

De'Von Achane finished fifth in rushing yards but did lead the league in yards per attempt, averaging 5.7. Achane is one of the truly elite playmakers in the NFL and is in line for a massive extension from the Miami Dolphins. Achane also added 488 receiving yards and is more of a shifty, make-you-miss player.

4. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

A future Hall of Famer, Derrick Henry had 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025. Henry continues to rack up stellar seasons despite being on the wrong side of 30. There really isn't any reason to believe why this can't continue. Henry has not necessarily been a dual-threat player as a receiving back, but he's so elite as a runner that it's hard to rank him lower than this.

3.Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Perhaps one of the 10 best playmakers in the NFL, period, Jahmyr Gibbs had 1,223 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2025. One of the fastest players at the position, Gibbs, like another player on this list, are honestly in a tier of their own as true dual-threat players.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Arguably the best pure runner in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns, finishing with 323 attempts, 1,585 yards, and 18 touchdowns. He also had 84 first downs, which was first in the league.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

However, you'd struggle to find a better playmaker in the NFL right now than Bijan Robinson. Leading the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025, Robinson already has 5,648 for his career and not only had 1,478 rushing yards in 2025, but added another 820 receiving yards on just 79 receptions, so he wasn't a 'dink and dunk' receiving option at all.

Only set to play in his age-24 season in 2026, it's not a stretch to think that Robinson is on the early path to a future Hall of Fame career.