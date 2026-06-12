2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most dominant pass rushers

8. Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

Byron Young of the Los Angeles Rams finished fifth in quarterback hits in 2025 with 29, while also adding 12 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. The Rams are one of those teams where everything works along the defensive line, and even before the Myles Garrett trade, the Rams were boasting one of the best fronts in the league.

Young is already 28 years old despite only now getting into his fourth year in the league, so his prime might be a bit shorter than other players. He's been a stat-sheet filler through three years, though, and is a rising player.

7. Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto is one of the more interesting pass-rushers in the NFL. A bit undersized, Bonitto is not the most stout against the run, but he does play to his strengths very well and has turned into one of the fastest players at the position in the league, which has helped him rack up nearly 30 sacks and over 50 quarterback hits the past two seasons.

Bonitto came into the NFL as a legitimate developmental player, breaking out a bit for the first time in 2023. He's not looked back since.

6. Brian Burns, New York Giants

Brian Burns had a career-best year for the New York Giants in 2025 and comes in at No. 6 in our power rankings. With the Giants having traded Dexter Lawrence, it's worth wondering if Burns will be able to sustain the level of production he had in 2025.

Burns was fourth in the NFL with 31 quarterback hits, also finishing in second place with 16.5 sacks. This was the first truly elite year from Burns, so he's not quite as high as some might have predicted.

5. Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

Despite playing in just 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2025, Micah Parsons still finished with production that other players would love to have:



12.5 sacks

12 tackles for loss

27 quarterback hits

He's been at the double-digit sack mark all five seasons of his career and is simply excellent. Parsons also earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2025.