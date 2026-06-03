2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings following blockbuster trades

12. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans were active this offseason, bringing in a new coaching staff led by Robert Saleh. Brian Daboll is also in as the offensive coordinator, which is going to be a great thing for Cam Ward, their second-year quarterback.

The Titans, perhaps more than other teams ranked this low, are definitely progress in the right direction. Ward played quite well down the stretch in 2025, and now with Daboll in the mix, the chances of a year two breakout feel very high.

The roster still needs a bit of work, but the future does look bright if Ward makes a leap and this first-year coaching staff begins to thrust this franchise in the right direction.

Tennessee is absolutely a team that could shoot up these rankings a bit as the season progresses.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

You know it's bad when the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted Aaron Rodgers to come back and play one more season. The Steelers don't have much going for them as we progress toward 2026. The quarterback is below-average, and many of the key players are either aging, declining, or both.

If nothing else, Pittsburgh has a pair of young quarterbacks in Will Howard and Drew Allar who could potentially develop into something, but even that feels like a stretch. Mike McCarthy is also in the picture as the new head coach, so this 'non losing season' streak set by Mike Tomlin could be in jeopardy.

Pittsburgh is a high-floor team, at best. The roster is just barely good enough to scrape together some wins, but not nearly good enough to be a legitimate playoff team. It does again feel like this franchise is barreling toward another nine or 10-win season, but given how much better other AFC teams got this offseason, that feels increasingly unlikely.

Pittsburgh falls outside the top-10 in our AFC power rankings.