2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings following blockbuster trades

10. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts went through quite the season in 2025. They began the year 7-1, and not only did it feel like this team was for real, but Daniel Jones was playing at a borderline MVP level, and Jonathan Taylor was running his tail off.

However, things collapsed down the stretch. Indy ended up winning just one more game. Jones tore his Achilles, and now, the future seems murky. What does seem rather certain is this team hovering around that 8 or 9-win mark in 2026.

That's where they have been in each year of the Shane Steichen era, and while that isn't anything special, Indy won't be among the worst teams in the league. At best, Jones comes back healthy, and the team enjoys more of an evenly spaced-out 9-8 season. This likely wouldn't be good enough to to make the playoffs in the loaded AFC, but if nothing else, it's not a 5-win campaign.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

I am not sure why so many people are high on the Kansas City Chiefs - the roster got worse this offseason. Sure, the team signed Kenneth Walker III, but he's not a bell-cow running back and is largely limited as a player, not offering much in pass protection or as a receiver.

Kansas City lost both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson at cornerback, and tight end and wide receiver rooms are both still a major concern. Additionally, it's at all a guarantee that Patrick Mahomes is going to be 100 percent ready for Week 1.

I suppose if you want to run with the argument that they're the Chiefs, so they'll figure it out, that's fine, but this team finished with six wins last year for a reason.

They're a firm third in the AFC West and have an uphill battle in 2026.