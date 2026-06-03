2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings following blockbuster trades

8. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had a down year in 2025, missing the playoffs and dealing with a ton of injuries earlier in the season. If it wasn't for a Tyler Loop missed field goal, though, Baltimore would have made the playoffs.

All that may have to go right for 2026 is the injury luck to get better, and for first-year head coach Jesse Minter to at least help improve the defense. He was a stellar defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and 2025, so there is reason to believe that could carry over into Baltimore.

But the NFL is a 'what have you done for more lately' league, and while this is a very good roster, missing the playoffs is notable, and it's forced the Ravens to have to put themselves back on the map a bit.

Lamar Jackson was also banged up during the season, which isn't ideal. Losing center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency is going to hurt, and the secondary has been a concern for a little while now.

For the time being, until proven otherwise, Baltimore is No. 8 in our power rankings.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't improve the offensive line enough for that unit to not still be a concern for 2026. Once again, it feels like the front office left a bit of meat on the bone with player acquisiton this offseason.

In each year of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Chargers have gone 11-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. What did the team do this offseason for that to no longer be the case? While this is one of the more 'high floor' teams in the NFL, the team is far from a legitimate contender.

There's a lot of good with this group, but minimal great and not much that would have you think they could improve in 2026.