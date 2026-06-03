2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings following blockbuster trades

6. Cincinnati Bengals

You really have to love what the Cincinnati Bengals have done this offseason. It's been an all hands on deck approach on defense, adding a ton of talent across the board. Lawrence is the new addition up front, but he also joins a reliable veteran in Jonathan Allen.

Boye Mafe joins the group off the edge, and a steady safety in Bryan Cook signed with the team in free agency after a successful stint with the Chiefs. On paper, this team is as good as it's been in the Joe Burrow era, so now you really get the sense that this is a boom-or-bust season.

The Bengals have not made the playoffs since the 2022 season, which feels like a fake statistic. Burrow himself has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, but the offensive line really came together in 2025, and given how talented the defense is, Burrow and the offense should benefit.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency this offseason is going to hurt, but with how well coached this team is, it's hard to see how they don't at least remain among the better teams in the conference.

I am not sure a 13-4 season is attainable in 2026 given the loss of talent and the fact that there's now an entire year of film out, but the Jaguars do appear to have a solid head coach and a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who ended the year as an MVP candidate.

Jacksonville isn't going to win the Super Bowl or anything, but stability is what this franchise has accomplished, and that will remain the case in the 2026 season. Another offseason is likely needed for this front office to put the finishing touches on what may be a Super Bowl roster down the line.