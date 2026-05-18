2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

26. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Aaron Glenn honestly looked to be in way over his head as a rookie head coach in 2025. Sure, the New York Jets had a bad roster, but Glenn's decision-making and weird sparring with the media at times really did do him any favors.

Glenn is in a slightly better situation for the 2026 season, as the Jets did get active to try and shore up the defensive side of the ball, and a ton of young talent entered the equation on offense, as well.

Geno Smith should at least be able to raise the floor, but Glenn is really going to have to take a sizeable step forward as head coach if he wants to survive into 2027, a year where the Jets will have three first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

25. Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh previously coached the Jets, but now he's back as the coach of the Tennessee Titans. A sharp defensive mind, Saleh's first stint as a head coach didn't go as planned, but with a more stable franchise, Saleh could rise among the head coach hierarchy.

Saleh's Titans were active in the offseason with a defensive focus, but quarterback Cam Ward did get a new weapon in Carnell Tate in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Titans could be a frisky team, but it would take the Saleh-led defense to hit it off immediately, and for Ward to take a notable step foward in year two.

24. Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Stefanski was a two-time Coach of the Year with the Cleveland Browns, but the tenure felt rather rocky. Now with the Falcons, Stefanski doesn't exactly have an ideal quarterback situation, and he's lost more than he's won, so this isn't some special coach we're talking about at the moment.