2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

23. Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints did win four of their final five games of the 2025 season, so there is reason for hope with this team. Moore didn't step into a great situation, but then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough did play quite well, and the defense quietly took a step forward.

This year two is going to be massive for Moore, as the NFC South is very winnable, but it's not a guarantee that Moore is going to be able to elevate this operation. If he does, and if the Saints finish with a winning record, at least, they'll officially be on the right track and could become a contender in 2027 and beyond.

22. Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy is back in the head coaching ranks, and is now coaching his hometown team, which is a neat story. McCarthy does have a long history of being a competent head coach, but he's not really done much in the playoffs for years now, and many have questioned this hire.

McCarthy, at this stage of his career, is definitely more of a floor-raiser than anything else at this point. With Aaron Rodgers also back in the mix, this feels like a 9-8 or 10-7 team for 2026.

21. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales has been a losing head coach thus far, but the Carolina Panthers were able to win eight games and the NFC South title. This third season for Canales could make or break his tenure. If the Panthers can make a jump in 2026 like they did in 2025, it'll likely represent a few more wins and another divisional title.

There was a lot to be excited about with this team in terms of growth in 2025, but with many coaches in this tier, it's about if that next step can be reached.