2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

16. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles has been a steady head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but nothing special. He's overseen division-winning teams and has been in the playoffs rather regularly, but there really isn't anything coming from this tenure that jumps off the page at the moment.

The Bucs took a notable step back in 2025 and entirely missed the playoffs. Bowles and the Bucs have to get back on track in 2026. The NFC South is a winnable division, and this entire operation is proven enough to take it back.

But ever since those few Tom Brady seasons, the post-Brady Bucs have never really felt like a legitimate contender, even at their best.

15. John Harbaugh, New York Giants

John Harbaugh missed the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 and takes a hit in our power rankings. You almost wonder if, like McCarthy for example, the game is passing Harbaugh by. The Ravens hadn't won multiple playoff games under Harbaugh since that Super Bowl season back in 2012, which felt like a fake statistic.

And now with the Giants, there is another level of uncertainty here. Sure, Harbaugh could stabilize things in New York, but there isn't any recent indication that a Super Bowl could come at some point.

14. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are in a weird spot. O'Connell is clearly a solid head coach, but the lack of a consistent quarterback situation has thrown a wrench into this tenure. Part of that blame has to fall on O'Connell's shoulders, too.

At best, the Vikings could win double-digit games and flirt with the NFC North title, but that's also asking a lot from Kyler Murray, the likely starter.

13. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni has not necessarily presided over the most stable team in recent years. The Philadelphia Eagles have been an 'every other year' team, having made the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2024, but having gone one-and-done in the playoffs in 2021, 2023, and 2025.

Sirianni is the head coach of this team and should take much of the blame for the Eagles not being able to find stable success, but if nothing else, this team has won double-digit games in each of the previous four seasons.