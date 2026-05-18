2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

12. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

We're now starting to get into some great head coaches who haven't been on the job for very long or have left some meat on the bone. Jim Harbaugh has won everywhere he has gone, whether that be in the NFL or college, but the Chargers have capped themselves the past two seasons, going 11-6 in each year and losing in the Wild Card Round both times.

There is a clear ceiling at play here, and unless something major changes, that is going to remain the case. This team has truly been the same exact club in each year of the Harbaugh era, so why should be we believe that the Chargers go from 'good' to 'great?'

11. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen went 13-4 in his first year as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, winning the AFC South but losing in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills. The amount of success that Coen was able to find on year one was outstanding, but this could also be a team primed for a regression.

Coen can slam the door on that in 2026, if the Jags are able to avoid it, and only having one year on the job can't land him much higher in our power rankings. We did really see the offense come into view near the end of the 2025 season, so that keeping up into 2026 will help things.

10. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Another first-year head coach who had a stellar season, Ben Johnson helped lead the Chicago Bears into the Divisional Round and helped this franchise do a total 180. If this keeps up in 2026, Johnson is going to skyrocket up these rankings and help the Bears become Super Bowl contenders.

9. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur is one of the more consistent head coaches in the NFL, but the Packers have been another 'good not great' team throughout his tenure. LaFleur knows how to win games and get into the playoffs, but taking that next step simply hasn't happened.