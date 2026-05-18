2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

8. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Now with three years under his belt as the Houston Texans head coach, DeMeco Ryans has really found his groove with the team. Houston has advanced into the Divisional Round in each year, so there's been an early ceiling at play here, but the Texans franchise has turned around for the better, and it's clear how dominant his defenses have been. Ryans is just inside the top-10 in our power rankings.

7. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, despite missing the playoffs in 2025, still finished with nine wins, and his teams have won at least nine games four years in a row now, so there is a very high floor at play here, but we have also seen the Lions win 15 regular season games as recently as 2024.

Campbell took some time to cement himself as one of the best head coaches in the league, but at this point, you can't dispute it.

6. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs won just six games in 2025 and entirely missed the playoffs, so his standing in our power rankings takes a hit. Reid is clearly still among the best in the league, but the Chiefs suddenly have an uphill battle to climb for 2026.

Some have wondered if Reid's offenses are beginning to lack creativity, as the Chiefs haven't been that threatening on offense in multiple years now.

5. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has been to two Super Bowls as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and any time his teams do not battle the injury bug, they're among the best in the league. Even last year, despite a ton of injuries, the 49ers managed to win 12 games and were quite close to the NFC West title.

There isn't much Shanahan hasn't done outside of the Super Bowl, but he's still been there twice.