2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings approaching free agency

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Just about nothing worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, so the hope here is that the front office addresses the defensive line, and the offense at least raises the floor. Both of these things happening could lead to a rebound year in 2026 after shockingly losing the NFC South to the Panthers.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

It's hard to figure out what exactly the Philadelphia Eagles are. Once again, they had to bring in a new offensive coordinator, and right now, it seems like an AJ Brown trade could happen for the right price. Like with everything else in life, the truth is somewhere in the middle.

And what I mean by that is that all of Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and some of the offensive coaches all take a share of the blame for what we saw in 2025. However, Hurts is the quarterback, and he does have some major passing limitations.

All in all, the Eagles are going to be aggressive this offseason and should go into the season with an improved roster, but it's hard to see a path back to the top of the NFC, like we saw them achieve in 2024.

6. Green Bay Packers

Once again, the Green Bay Packers earned a Wild Card seed for the playoffs but lost in the first round. If this is the ceiling of this team, they'll never get over the hump. Heck, the Chicago Bears, of all teams, figured this thing out quicker than the Packers. With a good bit of free agents, the Packers are truly clinging to the no. 7 spot in our power rankings.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Despite going through some major injuries, the San Francisco 49ers were just one game away from earning the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs, so like other teams in our power rankings, a lot of the success does hinge on staying healthy.

The nucleus is in place, though, as the head coach and quarterback are both great, and the front office should be able to adequately fill the roster holes in free agency.