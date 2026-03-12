2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings as free agency continues

8. Houston Texans

Houston signing right tackle Braden Smith was a solid move, and acquiring David Montgomery does give them some juice and punch in the backfield. The Texans should again be a very good team in 2026.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville didn't have the cap space to be active in free agency, as both Etienne and Lloyd are on new teams now, so there is reason to believe that a regression could hit this team in 2026.

6. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers won 12 games in 2025 despite dealing with a ton of injuries, so as long as they can stay healthy...

5. Buffalo Bills

DJ Moore was the main prize for the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Moore is still a capable WR1 and is going to catch 100 passes or more from Josh Allen in 2026. Buffalo was also able to re-sign center Connor McGovern as well. Bradley Chubb is another recent signing who should give them some needed defensive line help.

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots signed Romeo Doubs in free agency and could still have a notable wide receiver move up their sleeves. They also landed safety Kevin Byard, which is a great move. The Pats should again be among the best teams in the league in 2026, but the schedule is getting a lot harder.

3. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos, at the time I am writing these words, still have not signed an external free agent. This team is clearly wanting to run it back, but they won by razor-thin margins in 2025 and have actually watched the roster get worse despite re-signing most of their own players. As of now, the Broncos are in a spot to regress a bit in 2026.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Adding Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie into a weak secondary were precisely the types of moves that the Los Angeles Rams needed to make, and this team still has a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft despite giving up one for McDuffie.

Los Angeles steps ahead of the Broncos in our latest power rankings.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champions haven't done a lot in free agency, but this is the way John Schneider operates sometimes. Seattle didn't have many needs to begin with but should be able to find some good value here in the coming days, and their recent NFL Draft record is excellent.