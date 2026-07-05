2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

24. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be a very fun team in the 2026 season, but most of that is going to hinge on Tua Tagovailoa, obviously. Tagovailoa was cut by the Dolphins earlier this offseason after a forgettable 2025 season. However, Tagovailoa has a winning record as a starter, and his 2026 season was actually the first losing season of his NFL career.

He's been a prolific passer before and could have the most supporting cast talent with the Falcons than he had at any point with the Dolphins. With all of that said, if he's playing like he did in 2025 that got him cut, the Falcons won't win more than a handful of games, but if the veteran can find a way to channel some of that 2022-2024 version of himself, Atlanta will cruise to the NFC South title this year.

That's really the story with this team and their quarterback as the offseason rolls on.

23. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones was playing at a borderline-MVP level for about half of the 2025 season, but he began to show signs of his old self and then tore his Achilles, leaving the Indianapolis Colts wondering what version of Jones they will get in the 2026 season.

Obviously, if they get the first-half version of Jones from 2025 in the 2026 campaign, Indy could again race out to a hot start and perhaps sustain it this time if Jones remains on the field. However, this is not the first major injury he has suffered, and he has considerably more 'bad' quarterback play during his career than good quarterback play.

We simply can't trust Jones to play as well as he did in 2025 when 2026 rolls around. There is suddenly much for him to prove yet again.

22. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

I am just not buying the Bryce Young hype just yet. He went 8-8 as a starter in 2025 and had just four games with at least 200 passing yards. He did play the best football of his career this past season for the Carolina Panthers, but he was largely still mediocre. His fourth year in the NFL is going to be a major one, as I am not sure the Panthers are eagerly wanting to extend him.

He's a very limited passer physically and just does not have a lot of encouraging play thus far to make us confident he can form into a franchise quarterback this season.