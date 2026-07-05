2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

21. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers just isn't much of a quarterback at this stage of his NFL career, but that also is not a shock. Rodgers is just outside the top-20 in our latest power rankings, and as we have seen the past couple of seasons, Rodgers is very much in that functional category of quarterbacks.

His stats on paper were fine for 2025, but the Pittsburgh Steelers offense just did not do much of anything well. Sure, Rodgers and new head coach Mike McCarthy reuniting is a fun story, but these two are both nothing close to their prime days, and I am just struggling to see what Rodgers does well enough to make me believe he's better than a 'just barely' top-20 player at the position.

The arm talent and mobility just aren't there anymore, and now that he is entering his age-43 season in 2026, another regression could be on the table.

20. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray signing with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason could be similar to when Baker Mayfield signed with Tampa Bay, or even when Sam Darnold signed with Minnesota back in 2024. The one thing that Murray has an advantage in among the two players I just mentioned is that Murray has actually been a solid, starting-caliber quarterback his entire career.

He is now suddenly in a situation where he's throwing the ball to a future Hall of Fame wide receiver, has a sharp offensive mind calling the shots, and even has a rock-solid offensive line to keep him protected. Murray is going to play some awesome football this year, but he has struggled with injuries a bit, and while I am personally high on this pairing, there are more quarterbacks that deserve to be ranked ahead of him for the time being.

If Murray ends up well inside the top-20 when 2026 ends, don't be surprised.

19. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was awesome as a rookie - he started every game and got Washington within one game of the Super Bowl, but only playing seven games in 2025 really hurts him in our power rankings, as Daniels is a dual-threat player and does have a lean frame, so he becomes more likely to get hurt than other players.

Until Daniels can sort of reset and stay on the field for a majority of the season, we cannot justifiably rank him higher than this.