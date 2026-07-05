2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is No. 15 in our power rankings, and I almost feel like this is too low. Purdy has already started in a Super Bowl and has a clear track record of simply being a winner. While wins are not necessarily a quarterback stat, winning does follow the best passers in the league.

The thing that I keep coming back to with Purdy is the ceiling. Purdy has a very high floor, as he knows how to play the game and has been a consistently efficient passer his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers. His lowest passer rating in a season is 96.1 for goodness sake. However, he's thrown 40 touchdowns against 22 interceptions the past two seasons and has never played a full 17 games.

When he's at his best, Purdy is well inside the top-10, but in most instances, he's more one the outside and more of a player that needs to be elevated by the personnel around him.

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams was great in 2025 for the Chicago Bears, but as we have talked about for a while, the completion percentage is a problem and has to get over 60 percent in 2026. Williams does not throw many interceptions and did help the Bears win the NFC North this past season, which was an awesome step forward.

Williams also turned into one of the more clutch quarterbacks in the NFL and seems to have that 'it' gene about him. The Bears absolutely have a franchise quarterback, and now that Williams is set to enter his second year with Ben Johnson calling the shots, another step in the right direction feels like a reasonable bet.

It would not shock me if Williams really took off in 2026 and was in the MVP mix for much of the season. His ceiling is that high, in my opinion.

13. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

So, while Sam Darnold did help the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2025, he led the NFL with 20 turnovers, throwing 14 interceptions and losing six fumbles. He also was not quite as prolific with the Seahawks in 2025 as he was with the Vikings in 2024. With that being said, Darnold has gone 28-6 as a starter in the regular season the past two years.

Darnold's positioning in our quarterback rankings was honestly tough - he's suddenly turned into one of the winningest quarterbacks in the league, but he turned the ball over a lot in 2025 and obviously just has these two years of high-end play. In the eyes of some, Darnold could be a top-10 player at the position, but I am just not ready to make that jump yet.