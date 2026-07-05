2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Some may strongly disagree with where I have ranked Justin Herbert, but hear me out for a second. Herbert has been a very efficient quarterback ever since entering the league as a rookie back in 2020. However, he has seemed to have stayed in this B+ tier of efficiency and hasn't necessarily progressed forward as a passer. Yes, he is efficient every season, but it's been the same level for the first six seasons of his career.

And then, we have the playoff performances, Herbert owns an 0-3 playoff record, having thrown 2 touchdowns against 4 interceptions in those three games, for a passer rating of 64.7. We are at a point where Herbert has played enough football for this to be who he is.

He is far from an average quarterback - he is quite good, but I do not believe we have much more of a ceiling with this player. I could always be wrong, but what has Herbert done to justify being ranked higher than this? The regular season numbers are nice on paper, but there isn't much else here.

11. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix comes in at No. 11 in our power rankings. Nix had the Denver Broncos on the doorstep of the Super Bowl, and had he not broken his ankle in the AFC Divisional Round, we could be talking about Denver having won it all.

If not, they clearly would have beaten New England in the AFC Championship Game, as the Patriots only beat the Broncos by three points, even though Denver started Jarrett Stidham. Through two years in the NFL, Nix has compiled a 24-10 regular season record, led the NFL in game-winning drives in 2025, and was able to produce despite dealing with over 40 drops by his playmakers.

I believe Nix is the type of quarterback, thus far, where the box score doesn't tell the full story. His numbers don't overwhelm you, but there is a reason why the Broncos went 14-3 in 2025. Nix has the goods.

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was simply on fire over the final six games of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. If we took those six games and averaged them out over a full 17-game season, Lawrence would have been on pace for this:



4,533 yards

43 touchdown passes

3 interceptions

422 rushing yards

11 rushing touchdowns

If Lawrence even comes close to this insane level of production in the 2026 seasons, the Jaguars may not only ascend to Super Bowl contention, but Lawrence could easily win the MVP award. He was named a finalist in 2025, for what that is worth. Lawrence sits at No. 10 in our power rankings for now.