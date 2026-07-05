2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love comes in just inside the top-10 in our latest quarterback rankings with training camp looming. Through his three seasons as the Packers' starter, Love has won exactly 9 games all three years, and he's missed two games in each of the last two seasons.

With Love, the raw quarterback talent is obvious - he's quick on his feet, can make things happen with his legs, and has the arm talent and strength to threaten all over the field. The thing here, though, is that Love and the Packers just have not broken through yet into that top tier, and Love missing four regular season games over the last two years is slightly concerning.

In 2026, it would be ideal if Love and the Packers just simply put it all together, won 13 games, and captured the NFC North title, and I feel like a lot of us are just waiting for that to happen given how stable and talented this team is.

Love is also right in the middle of his prime, so this is the time to make something notable happen.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the NFC East ahead of 2026 and is simply an efficient, high-end passer. His raw talent was on display in 2025, but thanks to a bottom-feeding defense, the Dallas Cowboys won just seven games.

With how good Prescott and the offense are, you really just need average play from the defense. Prescott has also been productive his entire career and does the most important things a quarterback needs to do quite well.

I understand that he gets a lot of hate thrown his way, but much of that, I believe, is due to his playing for the Cowboys. Over his 10-year career, Prescott has averaged 10 wins and 30 touchdown passes over a full 17-game season, which is incredible sustained success.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

I view Jared Goff similarly as Prescott, but Goff is a slightly better passer and has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons for Detroit, also finishing with a winning record in all four years.

While Goff isn't a highlight-reel quarterback due to his being a pure pocket passer, there aren't many passers in this league better from the pocket than Goff, and, frankly, he seems to continually be underrated. Goff's passer rating has been at least a 97.9 the past four years, and he's also set to hit the 40,000 passing yard milestone in 2026, and could hit the 300 passing touchdown mark in just over a year as well.