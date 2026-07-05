2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is No. 6 in our quarterback rankings with training camp looming. Mahomes has not been as statistically efficient the past three years as he was earlier in his career, but perhaps that is simply due to coaching and poor personnel.

At the end of the day, Mahomes has earned the benefit of the doubt, so he’ll get ranked properly. One obvious thing that we have to take note of is the torn ACL he has been working his way back from.

There is no guarantee that he’ll return to his early-career self mobility-wise, so we might end up seeing Mahomes as more of a pure pocket passer going forward. He’s also set to enter his age-31 season, so while he’s not old, the age is certainly something we can lightly mention.

Mahomes is a future Hall of Famer and could end his career as one of the all-time greats, but we have not seen that magic these past few seasons.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all-time. However, with how mobile Jackson is, that does make him more vulnerable to injuries, and we have seen that in recent years.

Fortunately, there isn’t anything stopping Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens from rebounding off this dysfunctional 2025 season in 2026. Jackson is, when he’s simply playing his game, the most dynamic player in the NFL, so one iffy season where he was still quite efficient should not change how we view this future Hall of Famer.

Jackson is another generational player at the position. With Jesse Minter now in as the head coach, even the slightest defensive turnaround could help the Ravens regain control of the AFC North and once again become an AFC juggernaut.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow comes in at No. 4 in our power rankings. When healthy, Burrow is probably the best pocket passer in the NFL and has ridiculous processing speed. Obviously, health has unfortunately been a concern for Burrow for much of his career.

With that said, the 2026 season could be a special one, as the Cincinnati Bengals front office finally got serious about the defense and totally overhauled that unit. With how good the offense is, you really don’t need much from the defense.

I have been getting 2021 vibes from this 2026 group, and in 2021, the Bengals rode a breakout Burrow and a shockingly good defense to the Super Bowl. I do believe that is possible this year, as Burrow has been plenty good enough his entire career.