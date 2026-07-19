2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence is again a finalist for the NFL MVP award

Trevor Lawrence was playing out of his mind to end the 2025 season and did become one of the finalists for the NFL MVP award. Now that he'll be in his second year with Liam Coen's offense, and will also get Jakobi Meyers for a full season, who was a major help in the offense taking off, Lawrence could have another MVP-caliber season in 2026.

Houston Texans - CJ Stroud plays at the level he did as a rookie back in 2023

The Houston Texans shored up the offensive line by signing Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and they also swung a trade for David Montgomery. This could be a top-3 offense on paper, so there really aren't any excuses for CJ Stroud entering a crucial fourth year in the NFL.

While he has been average the past two seasons, there is always a chance Stroud is able to throw it back a few seasons and play like he did as a rookie when he took the NFL by storm. The roster isn't missing anything, so it might honestly be a shock if Stroud doesn't play well.

Indianapolis Colts - Jonathan Taylor is traded during the season

Jonathan Taylor is a free agent after the 2026 season, and it's obviously far from a guarantee that the Indianapolis Colts would give Taylor a third contract. He is slowly starting to get up there in age and does have a ton of tread on the tires between college and the NFL.

If the Colts can't start out well enough, they could be sellers at the deadline, and Taylor would be one of the more logical players to be dealt, as he'd be a quality veteran on an expiring deal, which is the type of player that does get dealt at the deadline.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward improves big-time and begins to get more national hype

Cam Ward made a ton of high-end throws during his rookie season and did get better down the stretch in 2025. With Brian Daboll in as the offensive coordinator, Ward's chances of breaking out in 2026 are elevated. While Ward won't become a finished product in 2026, he'll play well enough to begin getting some national hype as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, which would set the Tennessee Titans up wonderfully for the future.