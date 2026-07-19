2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

AFC East

New England Patriots - The entire operation regresses and miss the playoffs

The New England Patriots schedule does get a lot tougher in the 2026 season, as it's significantly harder than it was in 2025 when the team won 14 games and made it to the Super Bowl. The Patriots are a very good team, but they'll be given a dose of reality in 2026.

The schedule gets tougher, and this regime is still in the beginning-ish stages. Head coach Mike Vrabel is only entering his second year on the job as the Patriots head coach, and it's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows.

The Patriots regress big-time and totally miss the playoffs in what many may call a true Super Bowl hangover season.

Buffalo Bills - New WR DJ Moore leads the NFL in receiving yards

In the 2023 season, when DJ Moore was still on the Chicago Bears, and when Justin Fields was his main quarterback, Moore finished with 1.364 yards, which was good for 6th in the NFL. That was with a bottom-7 quarterback in the NFL at the time throwing him the ball.

With Josh Allen now his quarterback, the best that Moore as ever played with, he'll throw it back a few seasons and get back to his normal, productive self, not only breaking the 1,000-yard mark, but leading the entire league in receiving yards.

Miami Dolphins - Dolphins win way more games than we think

The Miami Dolphins don't have much going for them in the 2026 season. Tua Tagovailoa is no longer in the pocture, and Jeff Halfley is now the head coach. There is a ton of newness around, as Malik Willis is now in as the starting quarterback.

With all of the change this offseason, many would predict that the Dolphins don't end up accomplishing much this year, but that's when teams are at their most dangerous. The Dolphins win way more games than expected in 2026.

New York Jets - Team fires HC Aaron Glenn midseason after another brutal start

The New York Jets did improve quite a bit this offseason, but head coach Aaron Glenn seemed to be in way over his head in 2025, and we'll make our prediction based on him. Glenn can't find his footing in 2026, leads the Jets on another brutal start, and is an unfortunate midseason firing for the team as they continue to build toward the future.