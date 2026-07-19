2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts plays the worst football of his career and his future with the Eagles comes into doubt

Without AJ Brown in the mix, the Philadelphia Eagles offense could struggle. Jalen Hurts has never been a prolific quarterback and also just isn't someone who is able to drop back 35 times a game and beat teams with his right arm. That just isn't who he is. With Brown no longer in the mix, the Eagles are going to struggle to throw the ball consistently, and with key players like Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert getting older, Hurts is not going to play well, and his long-term future with the team comes into doubt.

Dallas Cowboys - Cowboys win the NFC East with a top-10 offense and top-12 defense

The Dallas Cowboys had a top-7 scoring offense in the 2025 season, so all this defense really needs to do is be average. Well, things will even out for the team in 2026, as the revamped defense, which includes new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, will help the unit become a top-12 scoring defense.

That, along with a top-10 scoring offense, will be plenty for Dallas to win the NFC East. On paper, this is the best, most talented team in the division right now, and they'll prove it this coming season.

Washington Commanders - Commanders finish with 10 wins as Jayden Daniels plays all 17 games and doesn't miss a snap

The Washington Commanders could be primed to 'split the difference' between their 2024 and 2025 seasons. A modest, 10-7 season could be a viable prediciton for the team, as Jayden Daniels stays on the field for all 17 games, does not miss a snap, and puts those injury concerns behind him in a much more stable third season.

This could be enough for Washington to get back into the playoffs.

New York Giants - Jaxson Dart throws at least 20 touchdown passes and has at least 10 rushing touchdowns

Jaxson Dart did have nine rushing touchdowns in 14 games, so hitting at least 10 is on the table. Had Dart played a full 17 games as a rookie with his current production averaged out a few more games, the quarterback would have finished with 18 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns.

He'll throw for at least 20 in year two and also hit double-digit rushing scores in a dual-threat-caliber season.