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NFL Spin Zone
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2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

Time to get bold!
ByLou Scataglia|
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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