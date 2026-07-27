2026 NFL Predictions: 10 bold predictions for the season as camps ramp up

5. Jalen Hurts is almost benched during the regular season

Jalen Hurts has dealt with a lot of turnover with his offensive coordinators, but now, he does not have AJ Brown in the picture, as the wide receiver was traded to the Patriots a bit earlier this offseason. Things aren't going to go as planned during the regular season, as Hurts will almost be benched.

That may seem like a cop-out of a prediction, but perhaps head coach Nick Sirianni, during a lull on offense, makes that indication during a media session...

4. Joe Burrow wins the NFL MVP award and throws for 50 touchdown passes

How about Joe Burrow winning the NFL MVP award? Burrow now seems to have a rock-solid defense, and he has been a high-end passer his entire career. With the defense holding up their end of the bargain, and Burrow staying healthy, he could throw his way into an MVP season. This would require the Cincinnati Bengals to win a ton of games and make the playoffs, but they're now good enough to do so.

Burrow has flirted with 50 touchdown passes before, specifically in the 2024 season. He'll reach that mark as well as win the NFL MVP.

3. The Los Angeles Rams win the NFC

The Los Angeles Rams are just too good not to win the NFC, right? Obviously, we could be very wrong here, but with how close the team got and how much talent was added this offseason, it would feel like a major shock if the Rams did not win the NFC.

Either way, this is a bold prediction. Los Angeles gets over the hump and wins the NFC during the 2026 season.

2. The Denver Broncos win the AFC

The other team that got close in the 2025 season was the Denver Broncos. The Broncos didn't have quarterback Bo Nix thanks to a broken ankle during the AFC Championship Game. Denver gets some revenge on the 2025 season and makes it through the AFC playoffs with a healthy Nix.

1. The Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LXI

The Rams win Super Bowl LXI over the Broncos in our final bold prediction. The two teams that lost the title games last year will get over the hump. Both Los Angeles and Denver are well-built on both sides of the ball, but the Rams, who have a bit more playoff experience, will do enough to win.