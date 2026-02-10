2026 NFL Predictions: 3 teams that could shock the world and breakout

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have something special brewing on offense, and when a team has an offense this good, it doesn't take a juggernaut defense for the team to get into the playoffs. For the Cowboys, it's really this simple - field an average defense, and you become a contender in the NFL and a likely NFC East champion in 2026.

A huge advantage that Dallas will carry into the 2026 NFL Offseason is having two first-round picks in the NFL Draft. Both of those picks may very well go on the defensive side of the ball, and we haven't even mentioned the potential defensive additions the front office could make in free agency.

The Cowboys get a lot of hate, and much if it is not warranted. Folks, this is a legitimate football team with an excellent quarterback and a foundation to be insanely successful in 2026. Sure, Jerry Jones loves to hear himself talk and loves the spotlight, but he has a team trending in the right direction.

Dallas needs a bit of an overhaul on defense, but once again, even an average unit is going to be enough for this team to hit double-digit wins.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are the second team on this list that saw their rookie quarterback put some nice football on tape down the stretch in 2025. The Titans hired Robert Saleh as the new head coach, and Saleh made a slam-dunk move that could pay off in a big way when he hired Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.

Daboll's tenure as the New York Giants head coach did not work out, but he does have a track record of being able to develop young quarterbacks. All of a sudden, this team has the infrastructure in place to flirt with nine or 10 wins in 2026.

The Titans still might be a year away from the playoffs, especially in an AFC that appears to be deep, but a breakout campaign is on the table.