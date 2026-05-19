2026 NFL Predictions: 3 under-the-radar teams that can make the Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings might not scare you on paper, but the team did make a rather major move to sign Kyler Murray in the offseason. I am of the belief that Murray does not sign unless there was some backdoor agreement that he's going to be the starter, and this could end up being the best situation that Murray has played in throughout his career.

He has one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and also has a rock-solid head coach and play-caller in Kevin O'Connell. Furthermore, Brian Flores is as good as they get as a defensive coordinator, and we can't pretend like Murray hasn't been productive before.

In 87 career regular-season games, Murray has amassed 153 total touchdowns and 23,653 yards. This works out to 1.75 touchdowns per game and 271.9 yards per game, which is quite productive. Across a 17-game season during his career, Murray has averaged 30 total touchdowns.

He's put up much of that production on bad teams, and in 2025, the Vikings found a way to win 9 games. Adding Murray to a 9-win team that dealt with bottom-3 quarterback play could turn into a shockingly prolific offense, and with a top-10 defense, Minnesota wouldn't have a major concern.

Washington Commanders

Washington went 12-5 in the regular season in 2024 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. In 2025, things went off the rails a bit, as the Commanders struggled to stay healthy and finished a complete opposite 5-12. With a ton of new talent added in the free agency market, and the possibility that quarterback Jayden Daniels stays healthy, as he did in 2024, the Commanders would have it all.

Head coach Dan Quinn has led a team to the Super Bowl before, so this wouldn't be new territory for him. With the NFC East also not necessarily being a juggernaut of a division, the path for the Commanders to break out in 2026, especially if the injuries aren't as great, is high.

A Super Bowl berth would likely require most things to fall in their favor, but it's possible.