2026 NFL Predictions: 4 AFC rookies who will shock the NFL world

AFC North: Elijah Sarratt, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens (4th round)

You are always going to get offseason hype for wide receivers during OTAs and mandatory minicamp around the NFL, but there might be reason to buy some stock in Ravens rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt.

We all saw what Sarratt is capable of as one of Fernando Mendoza's favorite targets this past season at Indiana. Although he wasn't on the same level as a prospect as his teammate Omar Cooper Jr., Sarratt certainly proved he had NFL chops, and probably should have been higher than a 3rd-round pick. He's got an NFL-ready frame, he's a good route runner, and he's outstanding at finishing catches.

Even with 3rd-rounder Ja'Kobi Lane going ahead of him in the Ravens' own draft class, Sarratt was getting some nice run with the Ravens' top offense and has the type of skill set to really be effective in that type of offense. The Ravens don't throw the ball a ton, but they operate with a high efficiency rate with Lamar Jackson at QB, and Sarratt could quickly become a trusted target with Zay Flowers getting most of the attention from opposing defenses.

AFC West: Tyler Onyedim, defensive lineman, Denver Broncos (3rd round)

The Denver Broncos made one really loud "bang" this offseason with their blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Otherwise, they operated in borderline silence this year as they prioritized bringing back their own players from a team that hosted the AFC Championship Game last season.

As a result of that strategy, the Broncos are bringing back an absolutely ridiculous 94 percent of their snaps from last year, and almost every spot on the depth chart is filled. The one spot that might be up for grabs this offseason is the defensive end position opposite All-Pro Zach Allen, which was vacated when John Franklin-Myers left in NFL Free Agency.

One of the top contenders to win that job (or a significant chunk of those snaps) is the team's top pick in this year's draft: Tyler Onyedim. Onyedim wasn't the most high-profile defensive line prospect in this year's class, but he is a great fit for Denver's scheme with NFL-ready size, elite length (over 34-inch arms), and great quickness off the ball.

If he can prove to be good enough in run defense early on, he might make the Broncos quickly forget about losing Franklin-Myers.