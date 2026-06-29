2026 NFL Predictions: 4 NFC rookies who will shock the NFL world

NFC East: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE/LB, Dallas Cowboys (3rd round)

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to exceed expectations defensively and bounce back this coming season, then they're going to need contributions -- maybe significant ones -- from players like Jaishawn Barham.

There are plenty of veterans on that defensive front in Dallas to eat up snaps, and there will even be plenty of higher draft picks getting priority when it comes to the team's investment, but Jaishawn Barham could make himself undeniable with his outstanding hustle and effort.

The traits are really there with Barham, who had 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks last season at Michigan.

Christian Parker has been in Philadelphia with Vic Fangio where they molded Zack Baun from a player without a true position into a DPoY candidate at off-ball linebacker. It might not be that far-fetched with Dallas needing playmakers at the second level to think Barham, with his versatility, to become something quickly for the new Cowboys defensive coordinator.

NFC West: Carson Beck, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals (3rd round)

There was once a time when Carson Beck was making routine appearances very early in our 2026 NFL mock draft predictions. Although those projections turned out to be very wrong, the possibility still exists for Beck to make his case as a starter at the next level.

After watching him win a lot of games at Georgia, then at Miami as well, it's hard to imagine Beck falling flat on his face with rookie head coach Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has some stellar talent at the offensive skill positions in tight end Trey McBride, receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., and top pick Jeremiyah Love.

Beck might not have as bad of surroundings as some folks think. Arizona might have a better supporting cast than what the Saints had for Tyler Shough last year. You just never know.