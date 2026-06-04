2026 NFL Predictions: 5 insanely bold season predictions as offseason rolls on

Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys may have what it takes to win the NFC East in the 2026 season. First and foremost, the Cowboys, at the moment, have the best quarterback in the division. Dak Prescott is a prolific passer who has been efficient his entire career.

The Cowboys also sport elite offensive weaponry with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams. This is a top-10, potentially top-5 offense if they hit their ceiling. All this team really needs from the defense in 2026 is average.

Dallas brought in a Vic Fangio disciple to run the show in Christian Parker, and there were some notable personnel moves like adding Rashan Gary and Caleb Downs to the mix. On paper, this could be a top-12 unit in 2026.

There's a lot of 'if' at play here, but the offseason moves Dallas made on that side of the ball should have this team playing more complete football in 2026, leading to an NFC East title.

Tyler Shough, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart all make sizeable jumps in 2026

What's funny is that the 2025 NFL Draft's quarterback class didn't seem to be that special, but there could legitimately be three franchise quarterbacks that come from it, which is a high number.

While all three listed above have to prove themselves, each one had spurts of playing quite well. Tyler Shough came on near the end of the season, helping the New Orleans Saints win four of five to finish things out.

Cam Ward played well down the stretch for Tennessee, too, and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had 24 total touchdowns in just 14 games. All three are the unquestioned starters of the team, and all three are going to make sizeable leaps in the 2026 season, adding three more franchise quarterbacks to the mix in the NFL.

While none of the teams are quite ready to truly compete, the 2026 campaign will be a massive step in the right direction.