2026 NFL Predictions: 5 non-playoff teams from 2025 set to return this year

With how much parity is present in today's NFL, it feels like there's a slim chance that we'd ever see two seasons in a row with the same playoff teams. Front offices are just too good in building rosters for that to occur.

Last year, there were some solid teams that missed the playoffs, and some of these teams did not need much roster tweaking to be flirting with a playoff spot for 2026. Sure, the season is still months away, but that will not stop us from making more predictions for the coming season.

Let's get into predicting which non-playoff teams from 2025 are set to return in 2026.

5 non-playoff teams from 2025 set to return in the 2026 season

Detroit Lions

After a solid 7-4 start, the Detroit Lions were in a spot to make the playoffs. This team was just one year removed from a 15-2 season in 2024, but piling injuries and poor defense got in the way. Despite finishing with a winning record, the Lions weren't able to get into the postseason.

This front office is one of the very best in the NFL at identifying talent, and roster talent just has not been an issue for the Lions in recent years. Detrois should be able to regress to the mean with the amount of injuries they've gone through over the past two seasons.

Hitting that double-digit win total is on the table, and given how good the offense is, it feels likely if the defense can simply be average.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are in a similar boat, as their defense was bottom-tier in 2025. However, major changes have hit this side of the ball, featuring new faces in Christian Parker, Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, and two first-round picks in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys have enough firepower on offense to scrape together a few more wins, as long as the defense is just slightly improved.

With Dak Prescott being the best quarterback in the NFC East, the Cowboys will have enough going for them to reach the playoffs in 2026.