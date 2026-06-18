2026 NFL Predictions: 5 Super Bowl dark-horse teams that could shock the world

It's not difficult to look across the NFL and identify the top Super Bowl contenders. The three easiest teams that fit this would be the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos, but other teams certainly have arguments to be considered one.

Last year, though, I am not sure many thought the Seahawks and New England Patriots would emerge as Super Bowl teams, so the 2026 season could bring two of these types of teams emerging. While much of the focus is on the very best squads in the league, we've decided to shine a light on some teams we believe could be a Super Bowl dark-horse.

Let's dive into five potential Super Bowl dark-horse teams for the 2026 NFL Season.

Super Bowl dark-horse teams that could shock the NFL world in 2026

Minnesota Vikings

I have said this for much of the offseason - the Minnesota Vikings quietly won nine games last year. Even with bottom-3 quarterback play, this team was a winning squad. Kyler Murray is now in the mix, and I am of the belief that he signed there knowing for a fact he'll start. I would not be shocked if there was some sort of back-door agreement in this regard that wasn't made public.

Anyway, Murray is going to provide some stability and play-making ability for the Vikings, and he's surrounded by a great offensive line, elite wide receivers, and competent running backs and tight ends. The defense should continue being a top-10 unit, and if it all comes together, a few more wins from 2025 into 2026 feels like, and a magical Super Bowl run might not be out of the question.

Honestly, there are some similarities with the 2024 Seahawks and the 2025 Vikings.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders won 12 games in 2024 and got within one game of the Super Bowl. For 2026, the roster is much improved, and the team could simply enjoy better injury luck, which is what plagued their 2025 season - mounting injuries all over the place.

Jayden Daniels being able to stay on the field for a full 17 games, which he did as a rookie, coupled with a roster that got a lot better this offseason, could be the fuel that ignites a potential Super Bowl fire.