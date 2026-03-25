2026 NFL Predictions: 5 teams guaranteed to finish with a losing record

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns got to work this offseason overhauling the offensive line, signing Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, and swinging a trade for Tytus Howard. On paper, the offense does actually have a good bit of talent.

It's the same defensively, too. In fact, the defense doesn't have many holes at all. However, as we all know, the quarterback situation might be the worst in the NFL. Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel looked overwhelmed in 2025, and it's not likely that Deshaun Watson is going to be a viable option.

Not only that, but Todd Monken is now in as the head coach, and while he's a sharp offensive mind, there is no guarantee he's head coach-caliber. Cleveland could play spoiler a few times this year, but they won't win many games.

Miami Dolphins

It's quite clear that the Miami Dolphins are not trying to win football games this year. Their most recent move was trading stud wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a first and third-round pick.

The Dolphins might have a bottom-3 roster right now and have a ton of quarterback uncertainty. With a mountain of NFL Draft capital, this team is eyeing 2027 and beyond. Internally, it would not be a shock if they were hoping for a very high pick in next year's draft.

Miami could struggle to reach the five-win mark in 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could very well be on the right track, as Fernando Mendoza is likely headed to Vegas after an offseason of free agency aggression. Both sides of the ball saw big-time moves, and there is always a chance that Klint Kubiak is the right man for the job.

However, the newness of this all could take a year to get going, and being in the AFC West is a giant challenge, too. Vegas could perhaps flirt with six or seven wins if most things settle in, but this team is still a year early, even if Mendoza ends up being functional as a rookie.