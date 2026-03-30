2026 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as NFL Draft approaches

NFC Playoff Predictions

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams nearly had the top NFC seed locked up in 2025, but they collapsed down the stretch and settled into a Wild Card spot. With the Rams having already filled huge needs in the secondary, they'll win the NFC West and earn that top seed.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit's roster, you could argue, is the best in the NFC. With the Lions, health was a huge part of why they missed the playoffs, and teams just simply do not remain highly injured like this year over year. A healthier team, elite offense, and a defense that has enough talent will be plenty good enough to win the NFC North.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas sports one of the best offenses and group of playmakers in the NFL, and the defense has already seen a lot of positive change. With the NFC East filled with dysfunctional messes, it could be Dallas' year, as they feel like the most complete team in the division right now.

4. New Orleans Saints

There is a chance that Saints quarterback Tyler Shough ends up being the best quarterback in the NFC South this coming season. With how well the Saints ended things, coupled with the underrated defense and the change they've already made on offense, the NFC South will be theirs for the taking.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is going to be too good to not make the playoffs in 2026, but with the Rams winning the NFC West in our predictions, Seattle could end up winning 12 games but be forced to go on the road in the playoffs.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been a Wild Card teams for years now, and once again, it feels like that's where we'll be at for 2026. Green Bay hasn't made any sort of move this offseason to indicate that they'll take that next step, and this coaching staff has proven they're incapable of that, too.

7. San Francisco 49ers

There will be multiple 'good' teams that miss the playoffs in the NFC, and with how well-coached the 49ers are, and the fact that they won 12 games last year, makes it hard for me to predict that they don't get in. San Francisco has also improved the roster this offseason and will have key players coming back from injury.