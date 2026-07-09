2026 NFL Predictions: Every AFC team's best-case scenario this season

With the 2026 NFL Season right around the corner, teams across the league are gearing up for training camp later this month, and soon enough, we'll make our way through preseason action. Training camp is definitely an unofficial 'start' to the season, as this is when the pads come on and where coaches and front offices begin to make tough roster decisions.

And for all 32 teams, they're thinking Super Bowl. There might not be more than 8-ish legitimate contenders for the biggest trophy in sports, but if the 2025 season told us anything, it's that the Super Bowl is going to be a totally unexpected matchup.

Let's channel this area a little bit and look at every AFC team's best-case scenario this year. As you will see, there is going to be some overlap, but this is the best-case scenario for every team, so keep that in mind.

Predicting every AFC team's best-case scenario in the 2026 NFL Season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - AFC Championship Game berth

The Baltimore Ravens did make it to the AFC title game back in 2023, but they honestly choked that game away against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Ravens bringing in a new head coach in Jesse Minter, the hope here is that his defensive prowess is going to be enough to stabilize that side of the ball, with the explosive ideally remaining healthy.

Cincinnati Bengals - Super Bowl appearance

The Cincinnati Bengals made it to the Super Bowl back in the 2021 NFL Season having a similar offseason that year as they are having this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Wild Card Round loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most 9, 10 win team in the NFL until proven otherwise. There is so much 'good' with this team, but not nearly enough great for a deep playoff run.

Cleveland Browns - 5 wins

The Cleveland Browns may have the worst quarterback situation in the league, so there really isn't a path to much of anything this year.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - AFC Divisional Round appearance

The Jacksonville Jaguars losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency is going to hurt, as this team won 13 games last year and got bounced out in the Wild Card Round by the Buffalo Bills. Year two for this operation could yield better results, but the loss of talent is notable.

Houston Texans - AFC Championship Game berth

Houston is good enough to get into the AFC title game this year, but CJ Stroud has been pretty average these past two seasons, and you really do not get the sense right now that Stroud's game is going to elevate enough for a Super Bowl berth.

Indianapolis Colts - No. 7 playoff seed

Indianapolis was 7-1 at one point in 2025 before things collapsed. If Daniel Jones can channel some of that first-half 2025 magic, the Colts could scrape together 9 or 10 wins and secure a Wild Card spot.

Tennessee Titans - 7 wins

Tennessee has a lot going for them right now, but this team is still a year or two away. A year two jump from Cam Ward could have the Titans as a frisky team that could play spoiler here and there.