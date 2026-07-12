2026 NFL Predictions: Every NFC team's best-case scenario this season

NFC South

Carolina Panthers - Wild Card Round loss

The Carolina Panthers won eight games last year, but managed to win the NFC South. Tampa Bay and Atlanta also happened to win eight games, so this wasn't a good division and still doesn't appear like it's one heading into 2026. At best, the Panthers can essentially replicate their 2026 season this year.

Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025 but was still largely mediocre, and on paper, the Panthers don't have a ton of high-end talent who could be difference-makers weekly. Carolina is a fine team, I guess, but anything more than a Wild Card berth is unrealistic.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFC Divisional Round appearance

The Buccaneers have been to the Divisional Round once in the Todd Bowles era, back in the 2023 season. That does seem to be this team's ceiling in this current era of football, so I suppose that should also remain the case in 2026.

Like many teams scattered across the league, the Bucs have some things going for them but also have some obvious limitations as well. Baker Mayfield is a good quarterback, but he's nothing special. The same could be said for the defense, as well. With bits and pieces of optimism, the overall ceiling is limited.

Atlanta Falcons - Wild Card Round loss

The Atlanta Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and I'd be shocked if he didn't win the starting quarterback job. From 2022-2024, Tagovailoa was quite efficient for the Miami Dolphins, and in an ideal world, he somehow morphs back into that Dolphins form in 2026 for the Falcons.

With how solid the personnel situation is on offense, Tagovailoa could enjoy an efficient season, but he was borderline unplayable last year for Miami, and it's why he's now on the Falcons. The truth is probably going to be somewhere in the middle with Tagovailoa, so if that is the case, the Falcons could scrape together a playoff berth.

New Orleans Saints - 9 wins and an almost playoff spot

I really like what the New Orleans Saints have done over the past two offseasons, and while I am quite high on this team, they still might be a year away. Tyler Shough does have enouth weaponry around him to break out, and the defense is solid on paper with a veteran coordinator in Brandon Staley.

Overall, though, the Saints best-case scenario this year would be an almost playoff appearance. Getting above .500 would be a victory for this current regime, perhaps setting the stage for an even better 2027.