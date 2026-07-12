2026 NFL Predictions: Every NFC team's best-case scenario this season

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - NFC Divisional Round appearance

I have serious questions about the Philadelphia Eagles this year. This is the first time in Jalen Hurts 'full form' as a quarterback that he doesn't have AJ Brown. The Eagles also had to hire a new offensive coordinator, bringing in Sean Mannion to run the show. Other key offensive players like Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert are also getting up there in age, and Hurts has never been a threatening passer.

The Eagles do not have a Super Bowl group right now. The offense is flawed, and even the defense could use a little more push up front. Overall, Philly is talented enough to get into the playoffs, but they'll fall short from the goal.

Dallas Cowboys - NFC Championship Game appearance

I really like what the Dallas Cowboys did this offseason. Hiring Christian Parker to run the show on defense was a great move, and revamping the unit with new additions including Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, and Caleb Downs were massive steps in the right direction.

The offense was already great, as the core of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams helped this team become a top-7 scoring unit in 2026. It's all shaping up to be a rather complete roster, pushing the Cowboys to a ceiling of a title game appearance.

Washington Commanders - NFC Divisional Round appearance

Washington added a ton of talent this offseason, but that magical 2024 season doesn't seem to be in the cards for 2026. After winning 12 games in 2024, they won just five in 2025. With the Commanders, many of their free agency moves were steps in the right direction, but all of this new talent could take some time to gel.

It's clear that Washington can get into the playoffs, but in this revamped era, it could take a year to fully get off the ground.

New York Giants - 9 wins and missing the playoffs

Hiring John Harbaugh was one of the best moves that any team made this offseason. The New York Giants needed some stability at head coach, and they appeared to have gotten it. The roster still needs some work, and there isn't a guarantee that Jaxson Dart takes a year two leap, but if Harbaugh does have some gas left in the tank, he can get this operation sorted out and at least trending in the right direction for the long-term.