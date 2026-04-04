2026 NFL Predictions: Non-playoff teams set to return to postseason this year

Simply put, the 2025 season was one of the more shocking we have seen in recent NFL history. The amount of parity that was present was truly something to behold, and the sheer amount of competition present last year can surely spill into 2026.

There are a ton of teams that are at least competent to some degree, and even some of the league's worst teams do something well. Year over year, the playoff field looks a bit different, as it's rare to see the same exact teams make the playoffs two years in a row, for example.

We've decided to make some more massive predictions, outlining teams that missed the playoffs in 2025 but are primed to return in 2026.

These teams missed the playoffs in 2025 but will return in 2026

Detroit Lions (9-8 in 2025)

It was shocking to see the Detroit Lions missing the playoffs in 2025. From top to bottom, this is one of the most talented rosters in the league. The Lions did start 7-4 last year and were primed to again win double-digit games and the NFC North.

But Detroit stumbled down the stretch, going just 2-4 across their final six games, and during this stretch, their defense gave up at least 29 points in four of those outings. If this team can just stay a bit healthier on the defensive side of the ball and at least be average, they'll easily find a way to win 10 or more games.

What we saw in 2025 was absolutely an outlier of a season for this current Lions era.

Baltimore Ravens (8-9 in 2025)

Another team that battle injuries in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens were staring down an AFC North title and a home playoff game, but a Tyler Loop missed field goal ended those dreams. With a new head coach installed in Jesse Minter, coupled with (ideally) better roster health, the Ravens will return to the top of the division in 2026.

This team does have the best quarterback in the NFL in Lamar Jackson, and Minter's highly successful tenure as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator does instill a ton of condifence that he can find some success with Baltimore in year one.