2026 NFL Predictions: Non-playoff teams set to return to postseason this year

Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1 in 2025)

Somewhat similar to the Lions, the 2025 Dallas Cowboys had one heck of an offense, but also sported a bottom-tier defense. In the offseason thus far, the Cowboys have already made some notable change, bringing in Christian Parker to run the defense, trading for Rashan Gary, and signing Jalen Thompson.

And, like the Lions, the Cowboys do not need this defense to be one of the five best units in the NFL. Simply, the Cowboys have to be competent on this side of the ball. The lethal trio of Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb consistently stressed defenses, and running back Javonte Williams provided a high-end spark on the ground.

Dallas has what it takes to win double-digit games in 2026, and with two first-round picks this year, the Cowboys really don't have an excuse to not shore up the defense.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-11 in 2025)

It's really the same song and dance for a few of these teams on this list. The Cincinnati Bengals were yet another team with a great offense and a poor defense. They spent in free agency to infuse that side of the ball with talent, and do have a high first-round draft pick.

Quarterback Joe Burrow can be the best passer in the NFL on any given day, and his offensive line does finally seem to be coming together. All in all, the Bengals' lack of success is frustrating, as they've missed the playoffs for three years in a row now.

But I'm kind of getting 2021 vibes from the Bengals this offseason - the team had a high-powered offense already and spent big-time to fix the defense, and in that season, it all came together.

New Orleans Saints (6-11 in 2025)

Going 4-1 over their final five games in 2025, the New Orleans Saints have the blueprint and might also have the quarterback. Tyler Shough played quite well last year, and the Saints defense was even quietly improved. Adding guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne in free agency shores up two major holes, and all of a sudden, the Saints might be a couple of attainable pieces away from winning the NFC South.

Adding another wide receiver and perhaps one more impact player on defense is really all that is standing in the way of the Saints returning to the playoffs for the first time in the post-Sean Payton era.