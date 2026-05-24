2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting 3 big-time trades we still want to see

DE Maxx Crosby to the San Francisco 49ers

The Maxx Crosby situation earlier this offseason was wild, and it could go down as one of the more notable 'what ifs' in recent league history. Crosby was seemingly headed to the Baltimore Ravens, but at the last second, the Ravens backed out and kept their two first-round picks.

Instead, Baltimore pivoted to Trey Hendrickson on a four-year deal, and it became quite clear that the Ravens preferred Hendrickson and two firsts over Crosby. However, if the Las Vegas Raiders were willing to make this move, I don't see how that would suddenly change.

The San Francisco 49ers could form one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, pairing up Crosby with Nick Bosa. According to Over The Cap, the 49ers have just under $70 million in cap for the 2025 season.

Seeing as this team has struggled to draft in recent years, coupled with being in an obvious win-now scenario, a big-time trade like this would actually make a ton of sense. Much of the success we have seen with the 49ers in the Kyle Shanahan era has been with rosters featuring star-studded, All-Pro-caliber players.

LB Jordyn Brooks to the Baltimore Ravens

In the final year of his contract and not necessarily fitting into the Dolphins current situation, Jordyn Brooks should be traded, to be honest. Yes, the Dolphins just extended De'Von Achane, but he's a lot younger and fits more into the long-term view of the team.

Miami has parted with key players like Waddle, Tyreek Hill, James Daniels, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bradley Chubb this offseason, so it's clear this team wants to build for the future.

The Ravens hired Jesse Minter as their head coach this past offseason, and even though this roster is rather loaded, you could argue that another addition at inside linebacker is needed, as even the great Roquan Smith seems to be slowing down a bit.

Adding Brooks to the middle of that Baltimore defense would be unfair, but it would be a massive step in the right direction for that club in 2026.