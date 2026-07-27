2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting the 10 worst teams when the season ends

New Orleans Saints

Another team I am higher on while realizing it may take into 2027 is the New Orleans Saints, a team that won four of five games to end the 2026 season. The roster may need another year of additions, and there isn't a guarantee that Tyler Shough hits that year two breakout tier, either.

New Orleans could still be a frisky team, but 2027 might be the year to look at.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have definitely embraced a full rebuild, so their appearance on this list should not be a shock. With a new starting quarterback, coaching staff, front office, and a series of player departures this offseason, the Dolphins are going to endure a rather lean year, but that's also what a rebuild is supposed to be.

New York Jets

The New York Jets did add some fun talent this offseason, but with a shaky head coach and now Geno Smith at the quarterback position, the Jets ceiling is capped. Sure, this team could win a few more games in 2026 than they did in 2025, but I believe it's a pretty objective thing to say that the Jets plan on using their three first-round picks in 2027 in some capacity to land a rookie quarterback, thus kickstarting a new era of football.

Pittsburgh Steelers

With a new coaching staff in town and Aaron Rodgers being another year older, this could be the year where the Pittsburgh Steelers falter. Frankly, this team does need a losing season, as it may finally open their eyes to the obvious need that a legitimate rebuild is needed.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennesee Titans are obviously hoping that the new coaching staff works out. Robert Saleh takes over as head coach and is now already on his second head coaching stint. Brian Daboll is also in as the offensive coordinator, and he'll be tasked with seeing if Cam Ward can take a year two leap.

There are some notable things to get excited about in Tennessee, but it'd be a heavy lift for this team to vault all the way into playoff contention.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns might just have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. Todd Monken is also in his first year as head coach, so this year is likely going as we all expect...

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have Fernando Mendoza, which is awesome, but this is one of those situations where the team is kind of acknowledging that the long-term future is legitimately what they are shooting for. Kirk Cousins is likely starting while things get figured out under Klint Kubiak, and that wide receiver room needs about three notable additions.

Patience, Raiders fans.