2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback battle

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback battle is less of a battle than it seems. There is a newcomer in veteran Kyler Murray, who seems to have ingratiated himself with the right people in Minnesota. Essentially, this battle is the exact opposite of what the Cleveland Browns room is.

What seemed like a potential all-time start to a career for J.J. McCarthy, pulling off a wild comeback over the Chicago Bears in his first game, turned into an unmitigated disaster quickly. There were a lot of turnovers. Then there were more injuries from the young quarterback.

How quickly things change in the NFL. A veteran signing coming in and trying to replace a guy on his rookie contract feels backward for this league, but that is what is happening in Minnesota. There is no time like the present to give an educated prediction to this quarterback contest.

Predicting the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback battle

There are really only two ways this goes for the Vikings. The first is a tragedy, the second is the expected result.

One way this could go is Murray gets hurt between now and the start of the season, forcing Minnesota to name McCarthy the starting quarterback (or getting Carson Wentz involved in the competition, which is an entirely different can of worms). However, wishing injury, or in this case, thinking of an injury to people, is not a good thing to do. So, let’s move on to the most likely scenario.

That, of course, is Kyler Murray winning the job. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson already loves his new quarterback.

"“So, he understands the game a lot more just because he’s been in the game for a couple of years now.”" Justin Jefferson

While there is no disdain of McCarthy from the receiver, there have been several statements such as this since the veteran quarterback signed with the Vikings this offseason.

It just makes sense for Murray to claim the starting job in Minnesota. If a team signs a guy to a one-year prove-it deal, what sense does it make to have him in a backup role on the team and not prove it? Barring a disaster, this job should comfortably go to the veteran Murray.