2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

AFC South

Trevor Lawrence - 17 games, 4,298 yards, 33 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 301 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Trevor Lawrence ended the 2025 season on a major hot streak, and with Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars entering year two of the Liam Coen era, we could realistically see Lawrence having a more efficient season across the board.

With much of that learning curve gone, it's worth banking on Lawrence being more efficient from the start rather than catching fire near the end of the season. This season would be a career-year for the Jaguars starting quarterback and could be enough to land him as an MVP candidate for the second year in a row.

CJ Stroud - 17 games, 3,907 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 217 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

This would be a more efficient season for CJ Stroud than his 2024 and 2025 seasons, but it would not be quite as prolific as his rookie season. Still, though, this would bring modest improvement across the board. The Houston Texans added two starting offensive linemen in free agency in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and also shored up the running back room with David Montgomery, so an increase in efficiency feels likely for the fourth-year Stroud.

Daniel Jones - 15 games, 3,398 yards, 20 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 227 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Daniel Jones could play reasonably well in the 2025 season, but I am not sure we'll see that first-half 2025 magic in 2026. The book is out on the Indianapolis Colts at this point, and Jones is working his way back from a torn Achilles, which is a major injury. Overall, Jones could be an average player at the position, as in the few games before his injury, he was showing signs of his old self.

Like many things, the truth will likely fall somewhere in the middle - Jones can still be efficient this coming season but might not be able to find that spark from the Colts' honeymoon phase during their 7-1 start.

Cam Ward - 17 games, 3,502 yards, 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 350 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

I would buy Cam Ward stock, as he's now with Brian Daboll, a coach who has worked well with young quarterbacks before. Ward won't be a finished product this year, but you can absolutely expect some improvement, as Ward does have a new WR1 in Carnell Tate, and his second year in the NFL does eliminate those rookie unknowns.

Ward can definitely position himself nicely in 2026 for a year three breakout.