2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

AFC East

Drake Maye - 17 games, 4,198 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 420 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Drake Maye played his tail off in the 2025 season, and it was good enough for him to come in second i the MVP voting, just barely losing out to Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. The New England Patriots schedule does get harder in 2026, so a slight regression is possible. With that being said, there is also simply a chance that Maye is a legitimately awesome quarterback and is able to sustain this type of production multiple years in a row.

Maye has two new weapons atop the wide receiver depth chart in AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs, so those two should help lessen the blow of the schedule getting a lot tougher.

Josh Allen - 17 games, 3,889 yards, 27 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 550 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns

At this point, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is what he is. He's among the best at what he does in the NFL, and it's been that way for years. He's also giving you, roughly, 40 total touchdowns per year. Even with Joe Brady having taken over as the head coach, his already being with the franchise may also mean that not a lot changes on offense.

Allen should again have another productive year, as has been the case for about 90 percent of his career.

Malik Willis - 17 games, 3,139 yards, 22 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 301 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Malik Willis signing with the Miami Dolphins certainly was a move. Willis filled in nicely for Jordan Love as the Green Bay Packers backup, but he's had such limited time on the field that it's hard to imagine his production amounts to anything notable, especially with Miami really not having many viable weapons outside of running back De'Von Achane.

Geno Smith - 15 games, 3,110 yards, 20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 150 rushing yards

Geno Smith has struggled to not throw interceptions the past couple of seasons. Yes, the New York Jets have more talented on offense than his previous stop, but Smith himself has been a declining player in this league for years now. He's certainly not afraid to air it out, which could be part of the problem, and his production in recent years really doesn't inspire confidence that something else will be the case.

Smith is going to make some big-time throws, but he'll also make some boneheaded mistakes.